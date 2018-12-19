High school athletes make decisions on Early Signing Day

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Young men across the country are beginning to make big decisions about where they will get a college education, while also deciding where they will spend their Saturday afternoons.
Wednesday, Dec. 19 is the beginning of the Early Signing Period allowing some of the nation’s top football recruits sign a national letter of intent to a college.
There are several athletes from the South Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry that are eagerly anticipating kickoff in the fall with their new teammates.
Here is a list of a few local football players and their future or anticipated future schools:
William McClendon from Brunswick, GA is headed to the University of Georgia
Noland Smith from Savannah, GA is headed to the University of Georgia
Tramel Walthour from Midway, GA is headed to the University of Georgia
Curtis Fann from Twin City, GA has signed with Florida State
Kalen DeLoach from Savannah, GA is expected to sign with Florida State
David Spaulding from Hinesville, GA is expected to sign with Georgia Southern
Jakeen Harris from Savannah, GA is going to NC State
Jeremy Smith from Savannah, GA is going to Marshall
D’Quan Douse from Savannah, GA is going to Georgia Tech
Jashawn Sheffield from St. Simons Island, GA is expected to sign with Auburn
Winston Wright from Savannah, GA is expected to sign with West Virginia
Kevin Harris from Hinesville, GA is expected to sign with the University of South Carolina
Dylan McMahon from Savannah, GA is going to NC State
Tyreke Young from Hilton Head, SC is expected to go to Temple
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.