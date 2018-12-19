Island Recreation Center expansion nearly finished

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - A newly expanded Island Recreation Center will open on Hilton Head Island next month.
Two years and two days after it's initial groundbreaking, the multimillion-dollar facility will open to the public on Jan. 7, 2019.
“Community in general, I mean outside of Hilton Head, but also our visitors to our island are going to have an awesome time here once we get open," said Frank Soule, Executive director of the Hilton Head Island Recreation Association. "We’re so excited. We can see the light is pretty bright at the end of the tunnel.”
The facility features a new gym and basketball court, weight and cardio equipment and space for fitness classes like spinning.
The Town of Hilton Head Island funded the major portion of the project, giving the center $13.2 million for the renovation and expansion.
The group Hilton Head People for Parks donated more than $1 million for the up fittings.
“It really took us 14 years to get to where we are today to have me standing in front of the new weight machines at the Island Rec Center, so this is a grand day for everybody," Soule said.
The public can try the new equipment and classes for free Jan. 7 - Jan. 14. The rec center is also offering annual fitness memberships for the discounted price of $160 until Jan. 14.
The Island Recreation Center will host an official ribbon cutting on Jan. 31 at noon.
