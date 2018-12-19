Meeting to be held on HHI to discuss Highway 278 corridor

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WTOC) - A community meeting was held Wednesday night on Hilton head Island to discuss the possibility for improvements to the 278 corridor.
The Stoney Community is a historic Gullah neighborhood right along US 278, and they hope this meeting is way to have a say in what this project looks like,
Palmer Simmons' family has lived on Hilton Head Island for generations.
“Just the value of being there, having been there for so many years, I don’t know that we put a price on it, but it’s almost priceless," Simmons said.
He owns commercial property in the Stoney community along US 278. With the pending expansion to reduce traffic congestion, he’s worried that land the that of the 50 or so families living there is at risk.
“For me, I don’t think the value’s as great as having to be displaced, but my piece nonetheless will be impacted by the highway,” he said.
The SCDOT Lowcountry project manager says nothing about the 278 project has been drawn or decided, which is why the department wants to meet with the Stoney Community now.
“Basically, open a line of dialogue with them before we ever get started on putting any alternatives together. We’ll be looking at adding a third lane, but there could be potentially other alternatives as well," said Craig Winn, SCDOT.
While Simmons feels some kind of traffic relief is needed, he wants to ensure the quality of life of those living along US 278 is considered throughout the process and see families compensated if or when they are forced to move.
"The road is coming in my opinion. It’s going to happen. Whether it’s a year or two or six months, it’s going to happen and the displacement will still be very real no matter when it comes.”
Simmons hopes meetings like the one Wednesday night do give residents a voice.
Again, the Department of Transportation says it has no official plans yet, and this is one of several meetings with communities and local governments to get feedback.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.