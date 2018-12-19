Rain and isolated storms may impact some holiday plans

A warm front will be lifting in from the Gulf through out the day, which will give us warmer temperatures than the past couple of days but also on and off rain that could be heavy at times. Some of the wettest parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be the immediate coast back to I-95. We also have the risk of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and they should be in the same location as well. Rainfall estimates from 1-2 inches with some locations, mainly the islands, 2-3 inches.