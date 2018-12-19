Rain and isolated storms may impact some holiday plans

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - A bright white day (trying to stay Christmas-y) with a wide range of temperatures with that thick cloud coverage: 54 in Baxley to 62 in Savannah. We’ll stay cloudy through the night and overnight with wake up temperatures near 50 give or take a few degrees and some of us will wake up with light showers.
A warm front will be lifting in from the Gulf through out the day, which will give us warmer temperatures than the past couple of days but also on and off rain that could be heavy at times. Some of the wettest parts of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry will be the immediate coast back to I-95. We also have the risk of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and they should be in the same location as well. Rainfall estimates from 1-2 inches with some locations, mainly the islands, 2-3 inches.
Isolated thunderstorms are certainly possible especially near the coast Thursday into early Friday. The main concern will be urban flooding due to our already saturated grounds and potential training. It will also become breezy Thursday with the strongest winds Thursday night into Friday, possibly gusting 40 mph.
Traveling Friday morning? Some mainly light showers will linger into Friday and the early afternoon with wrap around moisture in the “parent” Low; wake up temperatures will be in the low 50s so not terribly uncomfortable and windy with highs near 60.
Weekend looks cooler and dry with sunshine: Saturday and Sunday mornings in the mid to upper 30s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s respectively.
