Savannah Police seek to identify robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Officers with Savannah Police are asking for help as they try identify a suspect in an ongoing robbery investigation.
An 83-year-old woman reported that the pictured suspect reached into her vehicle while she was in it and snatched her purse around 11 a.m. on December 2nd at the Gwinnett Street Kroger.
She described the subject as a 6 foot tall black man weighing around 180 lbs. and around 50-60 years of age with very little facial hair.
Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call the Violent Crimes tip line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
