Savannah Police working to identify armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police need the public’s help to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle in an armed robbery that injured a 71-year-old man.
Police say on Dec. 18 around 10:50 a.m., the victim was in the 200 block of E. Huntingdon Lane when the suspect approached and demanded his wallet. During the altercation, the victim sustained non-life threatening cut wounds.
Police say the suspect got away from the scene with the victim’s property in an older model red Ford F-150 with a ladder in the back.
The suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, around 5′8. He wore a gray knit cap, a gray striped shirt, black pants, and white sneakers during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the SPD tip line at 912.525.3124.
