U.S. Military preparing to track Santa’s journey through NORAD

Santa Claus is coming to town in just a few short days!
The final countdown to his big flight is on. Santa will leave the North Pole in four days. The U.S. Military is once again preparing to track Santa and provide up-to-the-minute updates to children around the world.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command - or NORAD - is responsible for tracking every flight over the U.S. and Canada. They’re so serious about their job - not even Santa gets a free pass when he delivers his gifts on Christmas. NORAD will use U.S. Military satellites and sensors to watch the big guy. They will monitor his flight and even provide fighter jet escorts - if the need should arise over North America.
Only a very minimal amount of federal funding from both the U.S. and Canada is used to track Santa, thanks to corporate sponsors and volunteers. This year, more than 1,250 volunteers will be in NORAD’s call center, providing updates in as many as eight languages.
Some of Santa’s elves have already taken over the NORAD control room. They come down from the North Pole every year to help.
