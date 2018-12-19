Water shutdown scheduled overnight for areas of Bluffton

BLUFFTON, SC (WTOC) - Some Bluffton residents will be without water for a few hours Wednesday night.
The Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority says a scheduled water shutdown will affect around 450 customers in the area of Burnt Church Road and the Lake Linden and Fern Lakes neighborhoods. The shutdown will be from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, until 2 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.
BJWSA says the shutdown needs to happen to connect water lines for a new development. Customers should have already been notified if the shutdown would affect them.
