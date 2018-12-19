WTOC Investigates: SSU Alumni Suspicions

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - More changes are being announced at Savannah State University this week.
The Dean of the College of Business is planning to retire at the end of this year. This comes as the university is being forced to make budget cuts because of declining retention rates.
WTOC spoke to some concerned alumni who say the announcement was abrupt and unexpected.
WTOC obtained a copy of the letter that was sent to Savannah State University President Dr. Dozier on Nov. 20. The three-page letter from the College of Business Dean, Dr. Mostafa Sarhan, outlines his concerns about the proposed budget cuts impacting the college of business.
We first told you in an investigation last month that the university will now get less money from the state because of declining enrollment and retention rates. The College of Business is estimated to take a $1.3 million hit, according to Dr. Sarhan’s letter.
Dr. Sarhan says they currently do not have enough qualified teachers in the department, and his request to fill those positions was denied. He says, “this is a violation of both (accrediting agencies) SACS and the AACSB faculty sufficiency standards.”
He goes on to list six accreditation standards that could potentially be impacted. Less than a month after this letter was sent, the university announced this week Dr. Sarhan would be retiring at end of the year and that an interim dean will start on Jan. 2.
WTOC obtained a copy of the letter that was sent from several Savannah State Alumni to the Board of Regents Chancellor, Dr. Steve Wrigley, on Dec. 15 saying, “there is no doubt that Dr. Cheryl Dozier and her administration retaliated by firing and/or demoting Dr. Sarhan."
This is the same alumni group that’s been in contact with the Georgia Board of Regents since last May, and once again, they reminded the chancellor about their growing concerns “relating to poor management and the university’s dismal performance.”
WTOC is still waiting on Savannah State’s response about the retaliation allegations. The alumni group is expected to meet with the Chancellor sometime in 2019.
