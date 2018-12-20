2 arrested after stabbing on Cape Jasmine St. in Bluffton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing incident that took place on Cape Jasmine Street in Bluffton, Wednesday night.
Deputies responded to the scene and learned that two adult males had been stabbed by another man. Officers detained the man and secured the scene for EMS to respond and treat the two victims.
Both victims were transported to Savannah Memorial for treatment. One was transported by ambulance; the other by helicopter.
Stay with WTOC for updates.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.