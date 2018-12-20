Chatham County lawmakers, law enforcement object to parole of violent offender

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - From local lawmakers to those who uphold the law in Chatham County, many are wondering why a violent convicted felon serving multiple life sentences is now walking free.
Christopher Lashawn Murray was a member of the infamous Ricky Jivens' gang in Savannah. He was granted parole late last month.
In the early 90′s, he was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and several other charges after getting into a shootout with Savannah Police.
Chatham -Savannah Narcotics Team Director Everett Ragan was a Savannah Police lieutenant over violent crimes in 1993 when Christopher Murray came out of a Savannah Pizza Hut after robbing people inside at gunpoint and started shooting at responding officers with an AK47.
“It was an old-fashioned western shoot-out, is what it was," Ragan said.
Outgunned, Ragan said officers were lucky to leave the scene alive that night, and likely only did because Murray’s gun jammed.
“His mindset was, ‘I’m gonna rob as long as I can rob, as many as I can rob, and if the police get in my way, I’m going to kill a police officer if I have to to get out of this.’ No hesitation whatsoever," Ragan said.
Up for parole again, Chief Assistant District Attorney in Chatham County, Greg McConnell, once again implored the state Board of Pardons and Paroles in October to consider Murray’s charges - not only the armed robbery and shootout with police - but also charges he was found guilty of while in prison.
In 2011, Christopher Murray was found guilty of having a seven-inch piece of sharpened metal under his mattress while locked up in Ware State Prison.
While at Wilcox State Prison about a year-and-a-half later, he was found with a cell phone and charger, another felony.
McConnell said Murray's crimes and sentence alone should have prevented this parole.
Local state Representative Jesse Petrea agreed, and said, “I think that this calls real prominent attention to the issue, which is that when a jury of your peers convicts you, finds you guilty and sentences you justly, and then that decision is completely essentially overturned by a Board of Pardons and Paroles. I think the public has a right to know why.”
Petrea pointed out that Murray has served only 25-years after being sent to prison to serve 14 life sentences plus 115 years.
Representative Petrea pointed out they have made progress in recent years when it comes to notifying ahead of time parole consideration, for the district attorney’s office and victims. He’s still working toward there being more transparency with the parole process - how the board comes to a decision and why.
A Board of Pardons and Paroles representative had this to say about the parole consideration process:
In general, the board members take into account the offender’s criminal history and entire prison record including the many program completions an offender has. Positive behavioral change on the offender’s part is considered. Information considered if provided to the board also includes victim’s information and that from the prosecutor if submitted to the board. Much of the information in a parole case file is public and can be found elsewhere such as court documents and sentencing information. Other information is protected by state law such as the offender’s medical/health information and victim information.
