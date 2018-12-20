Chatham County lawmakers, law enforcement object to parole of violent offender

In general, the board members take into account the offender’s criminal history and entire prison record including the many program completions an offender has. Positive behavioral change on the offender’s part is considered. Information considered if provided to the board also includes victim’s information and that from the prosecutor if submitted to the board. Much of the information in a parole case file is public and can be found elsewhere such as court documents and sentencing information. Other information is protected by state law such as the offender’s medical/health information and victim information.