Document contradicts Giuliani, shows Trump personally signed Trump Tower Moscow letter of intent

(CNN) – A new disparity over the proposed plans for building a Trump Tower in Moscow has emerged.
CNN learned a letter of intent for the project was signed by President Trump, something his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani initially disputed.
The lengthy letter of intent is dated Oct. 28, 2015, four months after Trump announced his bid for the presidency.
It bears Trump's signature script, and while the letter was non-binding, it detailed how any eventual Trump Tower in the heart of Moscow would have handed the Trump Organization a $4 million upfront fee, a percentage of the sales, and control over marketing and design.
The deal also included an opportunity to name the hotel spa after Trump's daughter, Ivanka.
But a few days ago, Giuliani directly contradicted what is now in black and white, telling CNN that “there was a letter of intent to go forward, but no one signed it.”
Giuliani has since admitted the letter was signed. But he contended it “means nothing.”
“That was the end of it … It means nothing but an expression of interest that means very little unless it goes to a contract, and it never did,” he said to the New York Daily News.
The discrepancy is just another example of the president's changing stories when it comes to his business dealings with Russia.
He distanced himself from any deals throughout the campaign and early days of his administration, frequently claiming he had no business there.
But the president's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen revealed to special counsel Robert Mueller that conversations about the Trump Tower Moscow project continued until at least June 2016, after Trump secured the Republican nomination.
And Sunday, Giuliani said that in Trump's answers to Mueller's questions the president admitted talks went all the way through the election.
"According to the answer that he gave, it would have covered up to November 2016. He said he had conversations with them about it. The president didn't hide this,” Giuliani said when asked about how long the Trump Tower deal remained in play.
Mueller's team may be looking into how the prospects of a Moscow deal could have played into Russia's interference in the election.
