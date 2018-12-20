Furnace Safety and Carbon Monoxide

There are a few things that can go wrong with your furnace that prevent it from properly venting carbon monoxide out of your home. The most common problem is a cracked heat exchanger. Your heat exchanger is made of metal that expands and contracts every time that your furnace heats up and cools back down. Over time, this can cause the walls of your heat exchanger to develop cracks, which will allow carbon monoxide to leak out and spread throughout your home.