GA Congressman Buddy Carter reacts to Pres. Trump’s signing of Farm Bill

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - President Donald Trump signed the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 at the White House on Thursday.
The bill includes funding for ranchers and farmers as well as funds for food assistance programs for low-income families. We spoke to U.S. Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter about the bill and what it will do for the state of Georgia.
The president’s signature gives farmers in our region and across the country a new farm bill for the next few years. While it does not offer everything to everyone, it gives growers a road map for the market in the future. The bill includes more than $860 billion in spending.
A farm bill offers help to farmers if prices fall below the cost to grow the crop and help in the event of disasters. It also helps on the consumer side for school lunches, food stamps, and more. The bill comes after the previous plan expired in the fall. Lawmakers like Congressman Buddy Carter say farmers need a plan that outlines the short term market.
“The American farmer feeds the world, no doubt about it. We need to make sure they have the certainty of a farm bill. They deserve that,” Rep. Carter said.
Carter points out that he voted against this farm bill because it did not include disaster relief for blue growers that make up a large amount of agriculture in his district. He’s hoping he can find that relief in other upcoming bills, but he still feels the farm bill will help other growers in our region.
