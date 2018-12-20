Hang onto your hats; more wind and rain through Friday.

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The sky is certainly active today, with light to moderate rain so far and the winds: 32 mph wind gust at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport but a 45 mph wind gust at both the Brunswick and McKinnon Airports along the Golden Isles.
Although the clouds are movin' and grovin' our severe weather threat remains on the very low side; however those gusty winds will certainly be felt while driving and weak trees could come toppling. More rain is on the way this evening through Daybreak Friday, we could pick up another third to one inch of rain. At least temperatures are comfortable because of the warm front lifting through.
Friday morning wake up temps range from 53 along US Hwy 1 to 59 at the immediate coast and it’ll be windy as the cold fronts, yes two, pinwheeling around the deep Low pressure passing to the north of us. Expect more wind gusts 30-40mph with isolated higher. Showers will be a few in the morning - a break - then in the afternoon.
Cooler and drier high pressure will then return into Saturday; however the winds remain. Not as strong but still very noticeable. High Surf Advisory: Given the strengthening SE winds today into tonight, seas are expected to rapidly build near the coast. Based on the latest NWPS breaking wave guidance, we are seeing a prolonged period of possible 5-8 ft breaking waves.
*SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING* & *GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING*
THIS AFTERNOON...S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. TONIGHT...S winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft. FRI...SW winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft. FRI NIGHT...W winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 7 ft, subsiding to 4 to 5 ft after midnight. SAT...W winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
We’ll also be watching tides Friday but at this point in time, Hwy 80 doesn’t look like it’ll flood.
