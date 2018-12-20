Minter to be sworn in Dec. 28 as chief of Savannah PD

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Roy Minter will be officially sworn in as police chief of the Savannah Police Department during a ceremony on Dec. 28.
The new police chief was selected in June following a national search. The finalists went through a series of interviews, meetings, and panels.
Minter began working with the Savannah Police Department on Aug. 27 and has served as the department’s Director of Police Services until he could officially be sworn in. He brings with him more than 30 years of public safety experience. Most recently, he held the position of police chief at Peoria Police Department in Arizona, where he served since 2011.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony to officially welcome Chief Minter to the Savannah Police Department. It’s scheduled for Friday, Dec. 28 at the Fountain at Forsyth Park starting at 1 p.m.
