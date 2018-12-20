Parents voice opinions at meeting to discuss closure of Islands Academy

BEAUFORT COUNTY. SC (WTOC) - Islands Academy in Beaufort County is facing a shutdown after the students scored in the bottom five percent for the last few years.
Parents received a letter in the mail notifying them that the school is closing after this semester. Parents had a chance to appeal to the interim superintendent and board members about the abrupt decision during a meeting Wednesday night.
It’s up in the air right now as to whether the superintendent will make the call to keep the school open. Parents say Islands Academy was good for their children, but the state scores show something different.
Administrators gave parents options for when their child switches schools, but they are still not happy with the idea.
“My son, he don’t wanna go back. He has anxiety. He can’t deal with bug situations. That’s why he went to Islands Academy, and now they’re putting him back into the same situation," said parent, Sheryl Tucker.
Tucker’s son said he got kicked out of school for getting into fights and getting in trouble, so the smaller classroom setting was better for him.
“After I failed the seventh grade, I was picked on a lot, and because of that, I got into a lot of fights which caused me to get suspended a lot, and I started to fail so they sent me to Islands Academy so I can get my grades up," Keyvon Thomas said.
There was supposed to be a meeting Tuesday, but the Beaufort County School District had a school board meeting instead. Islands High School is a choice school, which means the kids who go to this school will just go back to their regular high schools.
“If I don’t feel like he’s getting what he needs, we are gonna try to figure something out," said parent, Katie Bauer.
Jim Foster with the Beaufort County School District says they chose to just go ahead and shut the school down because of academic scores over the past few years, even though Islands Academy was an ambitious idea to give kids smaller class sizes.
“These numbers have not been very good for some time. It was a publication of the score report cards in late November that led to this re-examination," Foster said.
Parents at the meeting this isn’t a good idea and they want the superintendent to reconsider. He has until the end of the week to make a decision. We’ll update you as soon as it’s made.
