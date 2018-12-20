‘RoadBotics' to continue evaluation of Savannah streets

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is moving forward with an evaluation of all 700 miles of streets in the city limits.
Council approved an agenda item that will allow a company called RoadBotics to finish their assessment that started this summer.
Instead of using traditional methods, RoadBotics uses vehicles outfitted with cameras that collect information on the road - identifying problems or potential problems that need fixing or preventative maintenance.
In council’s work session on Thursday, the company’s CEO explained what his technology can do for Savannah’s infrastructure. The company had their vehicles on the roads this summer, gathering data on road surfaces that eventually will help city leaders prioritize road repairs by a needs-basis, and also identifying small fixes that go a long way to prevent big, costly replacements down the road.
“When we look at a road, we’re looking for the precursors of a pothole, because if you can catch it before it becomes a pothole, you can apply a very inexpensive small fix and extend the useful length of that road forever. That’s the reason people use us," said Mark DeSantis, CEO RoadBotics.
One thing council wants is for the data gathered on Savannah’s streets to be available online for the public to access - something RoadBotics says is possible.
