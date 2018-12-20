Savannah amendment change could allow package store alcohol sales on Christmas

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - An item added to the agenda for Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting could change where you can buy alcohol on Christmas Day this year.
Council members will decide on a motion to change city code to allow package stores to sell alcohol on Christmas Day and Thanksgiving Day.
There was a Georgia State code that prohibited package store sales on those two holidays, but that was changed during amendments made in 2012. The potential change to the Savannah Alcoholic Beverage Ordinance would bring the city’s code in-line with state code.
If city council approves this amendment change at the meeting, it would go into effect immediately.
