Savannah Police stress importance of holiday safety

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It's always important to protect yourself from burglars, but it's especially important during the holidays.
A recent study places Georgia and South Carolina top in the country for holiday thefts.
Savannah Police do not want you to become a victim and have some advice that everyone can use.
Soon, people will be leaving their homes and heading to their holiday destinations. Possible burglars are also aware.
SPD says several residents and businesses have already had their packages, purses, and wallets taken from them during this holiday shopping season. Police say at least 19 packages have been taken from porches this month.
Officers say don’t give thieves the opportunity to run away with your things. They say it’s so important to not leave your car running outside your home at any time. Turn it off - lock it up - and secure any valuables in your trunk.
If you plan to be away from your home for a long period of time, make sure you lock up and set any alarms.
You could always ask people you trust to watch after your home, but if you’re a Savannah resident and do not have anyone to watch your home, Savannah Police will come check on it for you. If you’re interested in being added to the Savannah Police Department’s Jingle Bell Patrol list, contact your closest precinct and they will add you.
USPS also wants to help you out while you’re away. A mailbox full of mail often means someone isn’t home. So, you can call the post office and ask them to hold off on mail deliveries until after you return.
For more holiday safety tips from the Savannah Police Department, click here.
