Some Savannah businesses say they’ll help keep your packages safe

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - With Christmas just a few days away, Savannah Police are reminding people to stay vigilant when it comes to keeping your packages out of the hands of others.
Porch pirates are lurking across the Coastal Empire, and businesses in the Savannah area say they’ll watch your packages for you until you can pick them up.
Coffee Deli is still allowing people to send their packages to 4517 Habersham Street. Just a few blocks down, Yai Yai’s Kitchen in Ardsley Park also accepting packages and holding them for others.
Savannah Police say doorbell cameras and other surveillance technology are also helping to fight the problem of theft.
“And have a neighbor that can keep an eye out for you packages, and if you are shopping online, try having the packages sent to your work," said Thomas Norris, Crime Prevention Officer.
A number of people have already fallen victim to the porch pirates. Within the last few months, an uptick in mail thefts has been reported to Savannah Police. So far this month, at least 19 packages have been taken off of Savannah porches.
