Wet, Windy Late-Week Weather

Wet, windy weather is building into the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
Showers are spreading into our area from south-central Georgia this morning, under a cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 50s, with a light breeze.
Winds increase in strength through the day; becoming sustained in the 10 to 20 MPH range this afternoon. Gusts may approach 30 MPH this afternoon. Gusts may approach 40 MPH Friday!
Widespread rain, and a few thunderstorms, are in the forecast periodically through tomorrow morning. The wettest weather is forecast midday today; mid-morning through mid-afternoon.
A couple gusty thunderstorms are possible east of I-95. While the risk of severe weather is very low today, it’s never a bad idea to keep weather alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App.
Another widespread round of rain is possible later this evening and early Friday. Chilly, windy weather builds in Friday with scattered showers.
By the time all is said and done midday Friday, many areas will have received around an inch of rain. A few communities may accumulate more than 2 inches.
The forecast clears out and cools down this weekend!
Stay dry,
Cutter