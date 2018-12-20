What do to this Savannah Weekend

“We’re excited and I’m glad we made the decision to reschedule. We’re going to have beautiful weather. and is an opportunity for locals and tourists to enjoy all of our Christmas and holiday festivities. If you don’t head to River Street this weekend you’ll miss the opportunity to enjoy Santa who will be out there Friday and Saturday. Our lighted Christmas parade which brings out a huge local crowd so I’m very excited about that. We will be supporting LLS, Leukemia Lymphoma Society...very excited to have her join us for the Christmas parade and join us for the weekend,” Victoria Smith, Executive Director of the Savannah Waterfront Association told us.