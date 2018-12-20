What do to this Savannah Weekend

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - By this weekend, the weather outside won't be frightful, and Christmas on the River is back on! The Savannah Waterfront Association is gearing up for three days of family friendly holiday festivities on River Street.
“We’re excited and I’m glad we made the decision to reschedule. We’re going to have beautiful weather. and is an opportunity for locals and tourists to enjoy all of our Christmas and holiday festivities. If you don’t head to River Street this weekend you’ll miss the opportunity to enjoy Santa who will be out there Friday and Saturday. Our lighted Christmas parade which brings out a huge local crowd so I’m very excited about that. We will be supporting LLS, Leukemia Lymphoma Society...very excited to have her join us for the Christmas parade and join us for the weekend,” Victoria Smith, Executive Director of the Savannah Waterfront Association told us.
Also this Saturday you can enjoy Holidays on the Big Screen! Bring the whole family downtown, along with chairs and blankets, to watch your favorite holiday short films under the stars in Ellis Square. The following movies will be played:
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- Prep and Landing (2009)
- Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (1964)
