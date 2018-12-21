Amazon drivers delivering in the Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - This holiday season, the demand to ship and deliver is at an all-time high. Online sales from places like Amazon are part of the problem, but they are also looking to be a part of the solution.
Similar to the U.S. postal service, UPS and FedEx, Amazon is now delivering directly to your door.
Corey Geiger is among dozens of drivers who are now delivering for Amazon. The online retailer opened-up a tent warehouse in Effingham County back in October to package and ship orders. We first reported back then that Amazon was looking to hire. However, it wasn’t clear that included delivery drivers until we started seeing the Amazon trucks going door to door.
"I saw the job on Craig’s List and I applied. I did a background check and I’ve been on for about three weeks now. It’s turned out real well,” Geiger said.
Similar to Lyft and Uber drivers, Geiger says he can make his own hours and work when he wants.
Amazon also contracts delivery service companies for full-time drivers, many of whom are driving Amazon-branded trucks. The owner of one company that's based in Rincon tells WTOC that he has 65 drivers who are doing about 30 routes a day.
“It’s pretty unusual to see someone delivering packages that’s not necessarily a UPS or a post office vehicle,” WTOC’s Elizabeth Rawlins said to Geiger.
“You know, people will come up and ask me what I’m there for and they seem to be okay with it,” Geiger said.
Drivers will deliver right to your door. In fact, Rawlins saw first hand how the process worked a couple of weeks ago after ordering a package from Amazon.
The driver called Rawlins to let her know they were outside with her package, and they told her if she had not been home, they would have left it by the door. They would have then taken a picture of it and texted it to her so that she had proof it arrived.
It’s unclear how long Amazon plans to operate this distribution center, but the drivers we spoke to do not expect it to end anytime soon.
“Is this the future?” Rawlins asked Geiger.
“Probably so. Amazon is the future it looks like,” Geiger said.
