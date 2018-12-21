Amazon's fleet of jets is growing

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, a Boeing 767 with an Amazon.com "Prime Air" livery flies over Lake Washington. The online retailer says it will lease 10 Boeing 767s planes, which will bring its total aircraft fleet up to 50. Amazon has been working to gain more control over how its packages are delivered, helping it rely less on other delivery services, such as UPS, FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) (Ted S. Warren)