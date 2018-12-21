AP Explains: Nissan's ex-chair spending Christmas in custody

A: Adding an allegation to an existing case is called "saitaiho" in Japanese, or to re-arrest, even when a suspect is already in custody. Japanese police and prosecutors routinely add new allegations to lengthen a defendant's time behind bars, since each allegation may add up to 20 days. The tactic is criticized from inside and outside Japan as "hostage justice." Friday's new allegation would allow prosecutors two days before seeking a likely court approval of extending Ghosn's detention up to 20 more days, meaning he would have to stay in the Tokyo Detention House until Jan. 11, way past Christmas and New Year holidays, most likely without turkey or pumpkin pie. But his right-hand man, Kelly, may be released as early as Christmas, with a request for bail filed Friday by Kelly's lawyer pending court approval.