Cool crisp weekend before Christmas

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Windy much? 30-45 mph wind gusts have been recorded throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and it’s chilly wind to boot! A WIND ADVISORY remains in place until 6 p.m. Wrap around showers and sprinkles are still present but cooler, drier air is wrapping around and as the skies clear it’s helping drop our temperatures too.