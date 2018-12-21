Cool crisp weekend before Christmas

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Windy much? 30-45 mph wind gusts have been recorded throughout the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry today and it’s chilly wind to boot! A WIND ADVISORY remains in place until 6 p.m. Wrap around showers and sprinkles are still present but cooler, drier air is wrapping around and as the skies clear it’s helping drop our temperatures too.
Windy to breezy conditions in the evening will gradually tend to settle down late across the area. Lows in the upper 30s inland to lower 40s right on the coast. With the wind lingering through Daybreak Saturday, wind chills in the upper 20s likely west of I-95.
High pressure builds in from the west on Saturday with plenty of sunshine; however temperatures be in the mid to upper 50s for our first full day of Winter.
Sunday Daybreak will be in the middle 30s with highs closer to 60 and sunshine.
A dry cold front moves in Sunday night with limited moisture just some passing clouds.
MARINE... Today: GALE Warnings in effect all waters. Seas will remain turbulent with heights range from 6-8 ft within 20 NM of the GA coast Conditions will be slow to improve tonight but Gales with gradually trend more toward Small Craft Advisory conditions. Much better boating conditions will steadily take hold later Saturday into Sunday.
Full Cold Moon this weekend; which may lead to some elevated (flooding) tides Christmas Even and Christmas Day.
