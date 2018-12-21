Good News: Military Dad makes surprise return

GLENNVILLE, GA (WTOC) - Two elementary school students in Glennville got their Christmas wish a few days early.
Plenty of parents juggle their schedule to make their child’s Christmas program, but not quite like one dad did on Thursday. Youngsters filed into Glennville Elementary’s gym to sing carols on the last day of school before Christmas.
Hailea and Riley Guerrero took their spot on the stage until their principal called them forward and reminded them of their letter to Santa and their request to have dad home for Christmas. At that point, Santa himself arrived with Sgt. Jesse Guerrero all the way from Belgium. The family moved back this year for the girls to go to school. He’s been planning this surprise since he last saw them this summer.
“Mainly, I just wanted to surprise my kids. Hadn’t seen them in a while. I knew they’d been missing me, so I really wanted to surprise them,” Sgt. Guerrero said.
The girls eventually sang in the program - just from a different seat - to get as much time with Dad as they could.
