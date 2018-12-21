Interim superintendent decides to move forward with closure of Islands Academy

State School Report Card results released three weeks ago showed that during the 2017-18 school year, not a single Islands Academy middle school student met or exceeded state standards on state math and social studies exams, and only one met or exceeded standards in reading and writing and in science. Nine out of 10 Islands Academy high school students failed their end-of-course exams in Algebra 1, and 8 out of 10 failed their English 1 exams.