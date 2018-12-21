Interim superintendent decides to move forward with closure of Islands Academy

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WTOC) - The interim superintendent in Beaufort County has decided to move forward with the closure of Islands Academy.
The Beaufort County Board of Education had asked interim superintendent, Herb Berg to reconsider the closure of the alternative school. Berg had until Friday, Dec. 21 to respond.
The school system announced on Friday that Berg had decided to transition Island Academy’ 68 students to other districts schools in time for the beginning of school after Christmas break.
Islands Academy was created in 2015 as an optional “school of choice” for students in grades 6-12 who hadn’t fared well academically in the district’s traditional middle and high schools. Despite smaller class sizes, however, academic data showed that student achievement at the school ranked at or near the bottom of other South Carolina schools.
State School Report Card results released three weeks ago showed that during the 2017-18 school year, not a single Islands Academy middle school student met or exceeded state standards on state math and social studies exams, and only one met or exceeded standards in reading and writing and in science. Nine out of 10 Islands Academy high school students failed their end-of-course exams in Algebra 1, and 8 out of 10 failed their English 1 exams.
Chief Instructional Services Officer Bonnie Almond said she and her staff would explore other instructional options for struggling students and bring those options to the Board of Education this spring.
Right Choices, the district’s alternative program for students with disciplinary issues, will be unaffected by the closure of Islands Academy and will remain at its current Beaufort campus.
