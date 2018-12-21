Popular Hinesville club shutting down after violent incidents

“At some point, someone has to be held responsible, and as a business owner, a licensee of the City of Hinesville, you’re responsible for the conduct of your employees and you’re responsible for the conduct there that occurs on scene of your business,” said Chief Bill Kirkendall, Hinesville Police Department. “It seemed like at some point that they kind of turned a blind eye to a lot that was going on and it continued to escalate, and these latest incidents that we investigated were quite violent and it was time to take the recommendation to the council, and they acted accordingly.”