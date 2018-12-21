Savannah considers 2019 legislative priorities during work session

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Thursday, we got a look for the first time at the City of Savannah’s 2019 legislative agenda.
That’s the list of priorities lawmakers and lobbyists will take to the Capitol this upcoming session that aim to benefit Savannah residents.
Council wants to prioritize protecting their Short Term Vacation Rental ordinance, which supports the legal use of properties by people licensed to do so, while paying state and local taxes.
Funding for the logistics technology corridor, asking the state to enact a 10 percent earned income tax credit, allowing local governments to auction OR destroy confiscated weapons, and asking for state funding for behavioral health crisis centers are some of the other top priorities.
Also on that list, the city aims to protect their shopping cart ordinance, which regulates businesses with shopping carts, keeping those carts from being scattered around town.
“At the end of last session, legislation was introduced, added to, a preemption provision on your ordinance was added to another piece of legislation, and we were able to get it held last session by creating a big stir on it. However, the Georgia Retail Association is planning on having a bill introduced to specifically preempt the Savannah ordinance. So the grocers are very much opposed," said Marci Rubensohn, a lobbyist for the city.
The city’s legislative agenda is set to be ratified at the Jan. 3 meeting.
