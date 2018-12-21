Savannah considers 2019 legislative priorities during work session

“At the end of last session, legislation was introduced, added to, a preemption provision on your ordinance was added to another piece of legislation, and we were able to get it held last session by creating a big stir on it. However, the Georgia Retail Association is planning on having a bill introduced to specifically preempt the Savannah ordinance. So the grocers are very much opposed," said Marci Rubensohn, a lobbyist for the city.