Savannah leaders discuss affordable housing options

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s been a week since dozens of people were notified that they had 24 hours to get out of the Thunderbird Motel in Savannah.
A superior court judge shut down the motel because of ongoing health hazards.
The mass eviction highlighted the need for more affordable housing in Savannah, and that’s exactly what Savannah City Council members discussed at Thursday’s council meeting.
With the Thunderbird Motel situation, we learned that within part of that evicted population were families with children.
Non-profits like Family Promise of Savannah stepped in and helped families out, making sure children got Christmas gifts and providing funding for families to stay at another hotel for the week.
For some of the former Thunderbird Motel residents - many living there month to month - it’s a temporary fix. The bigger issue is the shortage of what Alderman Julian Miller called sub-affordable housing.
“What we don’t have, what I call the sub-affordable housing. We all talk about the homeless situation here. It turns out that 60 percent of our homeless population could afford to pay up to $400 a month, but we don’t have any $400 a month apartments," said Alderman Julian Miller at Thursday’s council meeting.
Miller’s remarks followed a presentation by the Housing and Neighborhood Services director, highlighting some efforts the city has made to get people into affordable housing.
Public and private contributions over the past six years into the Savannah Affordable Housing Solutions Fund have created hundreds of new projects, and raised nearly $14-million to go toward the effort.
Miller said more is needed.
“We need to start looking at somehow to subsidize this fund even better than it’s being subsidized now. It’s doing a great job, but it’s got a long way to go.”
Looking into the issue of public housing and Section 8 housing through the Housing Authority of Savannah last week, we learned that both waiting lists are closed right now, meaning no new applicants.
Between the two lists, there are 13,000 people waiting to get placed into homes.
