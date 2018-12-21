Savannah PD holds last ‘Roll Call in the Street’ for 2018

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Throughout the year, Savannah Police hold roll call in the community to increase visibility and to give officers a chance to interact with the people they’re sworn to protect.
Friday was the last Roll Call in the Street for 2018, held in Savannah’s Edgemere-Sackville neighborhood.
It was blustery, but the weather cooperated just long enough for officers from Savannah Police’s Eastside Precinct to meet up and get their marching orders for the night from their leaders. Roll Call in the Street happens all around the city over the course of the year, and it gives the public an opportunity to see how roll call works and to interact with the officers.
From the K-9 Unit to those on horseback, the presence of officers in such large numbers gives passers-by a first-hand look at the the men and women in uniform who are out in their neighborhood to keep them safe.
Along with the precinct's captain, and other top brass from the department, Director of Police Services Roy Minter attended and encouraged his officers to engage with the public while out on patrol.
It’s all part of an effort to build trust and familiarity with the community, and is one of Director Minter’s top priorities.
“Absolutely, this is important. This is a great way for us to increase our presence, but also spend the opportunity out here so that people see us and they know we’re serious about having a presence in communities that we’re doing this,” Minter said.
Out for the event along with some of the residents was the president of the Edgemere-Sackville Neighborhood Association, Reverend William Eason.
Eason welcomed the event, saying it makes residents feel safer seeing police out in force.
Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.