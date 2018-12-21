Savannah PD investigating fatal crash on Eisenhower Drive

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that killed one person on Eisenhower Drive Friday morning.
Around 11:20 a.m., 70-year-old John W. Douglas of Savannah was driving south on Seawright Drive in a Nissan Sentra when he had what police believe was a medical episode that caused him to disregard the traffic signal at Eisenhower Drive. The Sentra struck a Toyota Sequoia that was traveling west on Eisenhower.
Douglas was transported to Memorial where he was pronounced deceased.
