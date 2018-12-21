Savannah PD investigating fatal crash on Eisenhower Drive

December 21, 2018 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated December 21 at 5:27 PM

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that killed one person on Eisenhower Drive Friday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., 70-year-old John W. Douglas of Savannah was driving south on Seawright Drive in a Nissan Sentra when he had what police believe was a medical episode that caused him to disregard the traffic signal at Eisenhower Drive. The Sentra struck a Toyota Sequoia that was traveling west on Eisenhower.

Douglas was transported to Memorial where he was pronounced deceased.

