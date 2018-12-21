Soldiers at Fort Stewart preparing for deployment to Afghanistan

FORT STEWART, GA (WTOC) - More than 2,000 Georgia National Guard members will soon ship out for nearly a year to Afghanistan.
Friday, they formally cased their unit flags to deploy after Christmas holidays with family.
These citizen-soldiers of the 48th Brigade will leave over the next few days for a nine-month deployment. This won’t be the first time Georgia’s Guard has deployed since Sept. 11. Governor Nathan Deal told the group their mission remains as crucial as the role of full-time troops.
“They’re going to be a significant component of the military that’s left in Afghanistan,” Governor Deal said.
Commanders say these soldiers will be uniquely prepared for their duties down range.
“About a third of our force works in some fashion of law enforcement, and we’re doing mentorship for the Afghan police,” said Col. Matthew Smith, Commander, 48th BCT.
It will be a first deployment for many, but they remain focused.
“You try to stay in touch with family as much as possible. Lucky for me, I’ve got my twin brother and one of our best friends going with us. If I get to talk to them, it’ll be just like being at home,” said SPC, Christopher McBride, 48th Brigade.
They’ll return nine months from now to families who will welcome them not a moment too soon.
