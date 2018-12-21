Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban

In this Oct. 5, 2018 photo the U. S. Supreme Court building stands quietly before dawn in Washington. The Supreme Court won’t let the Trump administration begin enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border. New Justice Brett Kavanaugh and three other conservative justices sided with the administration. The court’s order Friday leaves in place lower court rulings that blocked President Donald Trump’s proclamation in November automatically denying asylum to people who enter the country from Mexico without going through official border crossings. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) (J. David Ake)