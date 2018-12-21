Toombs County Police investigating robbery in town of Santa Claus

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man robbed a Dollar General in the town of Santa Claus.
You would think a town with a name like Santa Claus, the town would be happy and jolly the week before Christmas, but one man tried to take that happiness away when he robbed the Dollar General.
Around 9:30 Tuesday night, a man walked into the store and robbed it. He was carrying a handgun and demanded cash. The man was wearing a face mask and gloves.
The clerk believes the suspect was a black male. He got away with some cash.
The Toombs County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case, and they want to remind people about safety around this time of year. They say it’s important to pay close attention to your surroundings - especially if you are out at night.
“This is a season, this time of year, unfortunately, thefts pick up, armed robberies pick up, burglaries pick up," said Toombs County Sheriff, Alvie Kight. "I guess people are just out here wanting something for Christmas but instead of going out and earning it the right way, they go out and take it and unfortunately, we have to deal with that.”
The sheriff’s office says if you have any information about this robbery to call their office.
