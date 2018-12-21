Windy First Day of Winter

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s very breezy this morning with a few showers inland during the morning commute. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s at day break but will actually fall during the afternoon with high temperatures occurring this morning. Scattered showers linger into the early afternoon, but it will be very windy all day long. The wind will be sustained from the southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour, with wind gusts of 40 miles per hour possible. I’d recommend long sleeves for this evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s at sunset, but wind chills will be in the 40s.
Cooler air moves in overnight into Saturday morning with temperatures falling near 40 degrees at sunrise with wind chills near freezing. This weekend will be much calmer and drier with highs in the mid to upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s on Sunday.
Travel weather looks good on Christmas Eve as well with dry conditions continuing and highs in the lower 60s not only on Monday, but for Christmas Day as well.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
