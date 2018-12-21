Windy morning, Cooler afternoon

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - It’s very breezy this morning with a few showers inland during the morning commute. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s at day break but will actually fall during the afternoon with high temperatures occurring this morning. Scattered showers linger into the early afternoon, but it will be very windy all day long. The wind will be sustained from the southwest at 15 to 25 miles per hour, with wind gusts of 40 miles per hour possible. I’d recommend long sleeves for this evening, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s at sunset, but wind chills will be in the 40s.