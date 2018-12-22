Beaufort deputies recover missing teen’s car

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office recovered a missing teen’s car on Friday morning, but have been unable to locate 18-year-old Malik Spencer.
Malik was reported missing on Wednesday night by his family. He was last seen at his home in Lobeco, an unincorporated area in Beaufort County, on Tuesday night around 7:00 a.m. He did not show up for work on Wednesday.
Malik’s silver Toyota Camry was found in a rural area of Beaufort County, but he remains missing. Deputies are continuing their search for Malik in the area where his vehicle was found.
His family says that it is unusual for Malik to have not contacted his family by this point and they are incredibly cocnerned for his safety.
Anyone with information on Malik Spencer’s whereabouts is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Investigator Brian Abell at 843-255-9462 or Crimestoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
