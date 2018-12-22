Chatham County officials rescue stranded kayaker

CHATHAM COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Multiple Chatham County agencies worked together Friday evening to rescue a missing kayaker.
The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol Unit received a report of a missing kayaker just after 5 p.m., Friday afternoon. After finding the 50-year-old’s truck at the President Street boat ramp, they began a search of the waterway while Chatham County Mosquito Control’s aviation team launched a search by air.
Mosquito Control spotted the kayaker by air a little over an hour after the initial call. He had beached near Fields Cut and was safely rescued. Officials say he was unharmed and did not require medical attention.
The kayaker told rescuers the kayak became unseaworthy around 10 a.m., and he beached himself to wait for help. His cell phone was wet and he could not make a call for assistance.
The U.S. Coast Guard also assisted in the search.
