Fort Pulaski to Close During Government Shutdown

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - According to a press release from Fort Pulaski, the park will be closed during the government shutdown.
The only area of the park that will be open to the public will be the Lazaretto Creek Boat Ramp.
“Due to the lapse of appropriations and the subsequent shutdown of the federal government, Fort Pulaski National monument is closed for the safety of visitors and park resources,” the press release said.
Many National Parks across the country will remain as accessible as possible, but the National Parks Services will cease most operations.
