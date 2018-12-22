Jennie-O issues nationwide recall of some ground turkey products

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, Inc. is recalling approximately 164,210 pounds of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The raw ground turkey items were produced on Oct. 22 and Oct. 23, and include the following products:
- 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 and 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 1-lb. packages of “Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY” with “Use or freeze by” dates of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
- 3-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 85% LEAN | 15% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 2.5-lb. packages of “Jennie-O Ground Turkey 93% LEAN | 7% FAT” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/13/18 on the side of the trays.
- 3-lb. packages of “STATER BROS. 85% LEAN | 15% FAT ALL NATURAL Ground Turkey” with a “Use or freeze by” date of 11/12/18 on the side of the trays.
The recalled products have establishment number “EST. P-579” inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the side of the tray. The items were shipped to stores nationwide.
