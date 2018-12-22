Melania Trump's red topiary trees a hit at Christmas parties

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, First lady Melania Trump smiles as she visits with children in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The First Lady honored 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House. Melania Trump's cranberry topiary trees may have left some of her critics seeing red, but they turned out to be a Christmas hit - one of several new ideas the Trumps introduced this holiday season. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (AP)