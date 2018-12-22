Rare Beefeaters strike over pensions hits Tower of London

People at the Tower of London on the picket line as staff from Royal Palaces take industrial action over pay. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The strikers carried placards but did not close the popular tourist attraction. There were also strikers outside Hampton Court Palace and Kensington Palace, which both remained open. It was the first Beefeaters job action since the 1960s. (Pete Summers/PA via AP) (Pete Summers)