Red Cross hosting three-day blood drive in Coastal Empire

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Some people at the Tanger Outlets helped save a life on Friday.
The Tanger Outlets, along with the American Red Cross, is hosting a three-day blood drive. The event kicked off Friday, and everyone who donated blood got a “swag bag” of treats from Tanger.
The event continues Saturday and Christmas Eve.
Red Cross says one pint of blood can help save up to three lives.
They say it’s especially important to donate around this time of year because people are so busy around the holidays.
“During the winter months when people are on vacations and holiday activities, we do see donations drop or decrease a little bit, so we encourage everyone to donate blood and help us avoid any kind of blood shortage," said Carrie Friend, Red Cross, Account Manager.
The Red Cross will be hosting a few more blood drives before the end of the year.
You can visit Red Cross online or download the blood donor app for those locations to donate.
