Reward offered in Rincon Firearms burglary

RINCON, GA (WTOC) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is looking for information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the parties involved in the robbery of a Rincon gun shop on Tuesday.
15 firearms were stolen from Grey Fox gun shop in Rincon. The ATF says in a release that these firearms pose potential danger to citizens, communities, and the quality of life. ATF is asking for the public’s help with any information that can help solve this crime.
“We take this crime very seriously,” said SAC Arthur Peralta. “Firearms trafficking is a serious offense which results in significant federal prison time for the person or persons responsible."
The ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which is being matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s reward of up to $2,500, for a total of $5,000.
Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF Gun Hotline at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.
