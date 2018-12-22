Sunshine, near freezing temps, a cold front, and a partridge...

Tonight: without the clouds, that kept us in the middle forties Saturday morning, we’ll chill down to 35 for lows Sunday morning, a few colder spots well inland could touch freezing. There’s a FROST ADVISORY for Appling, Bacon, Wayne, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Brantley, inland Glynn with average lows in the mid 30s inland from U.S. 17 but closer to 40 on the islands.