Sunshine, near freezing temps, a cold front, and a partridge...

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Clear blue skies but a bit of chill with temperatures peaking in the middle to upper 50s this afternoon in the wake of strong cold front Friday. High pressure will be iin control for the rest of weekend, but weakening a bit as another cold front swings through late Sunday into Monday morning.
Tonight: without the clouds, that kept us in the middle forties Saturday morning, we’ll chill down to 35 for lows Sunday morning, a few colder spots well inland could touch freezing. There’s a FROST ADVISORY for Appling, Bacon, Wayne, Jeff Davis, Pierce, Brantley, inland Glynn with average lows in the mid 30s inland from U.S. 17 but closer to 40 on the islands.
Even after near freezing start we’ll warm up to the middle 60s with sunshine. I am tracking a cold front that’ll swing through Sunday evening into overnight Monday. It has limited moisture but if you’re traveling late, you may run into a spotty shower; mostly roadways west of I-95.
Monday and Christmas Day: Mostly sunny skies with slightly above temperatures; go to the beach!
A coastal trough forms nearby for the middle of the week, and that’ll give way to another cold front late in the week. Our rain chances are high and maybe even a small risk for t-storms leading into the last weekend of 2018!
