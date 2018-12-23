Arrest made in 2017 homicide of 10-month-old boy

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Police have made an arrest of a 34-year-old woman in connection to a 2017 malice murder of a 10-month-old boy.
In November of 2017, Police responded to the 3200 block of Argyle Street in response to a call of a child not breathing. Dayton Flenoy, 10-months-old, was transported to the hospital where he later died. According to police, Janet Gardner, 34, was identified as the mother of the 10-month-old and has been charged with malice murder and felony murder.
On December 21, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Fugitive Task Force and Great Lakes Task Force, Gardner was located and arrested without incident in Elkhart, Indiana.
Gardner is in custody, awaiting extradition to Georgia.
Anyone with additional information on this case should contact the Savannah Police tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
