Christmas on the River parade held on River Street

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -The Savannah Waterfront Association is currently in the middle of one of the biggest holiday events in Savannah. Christmas on the River kicked off on Friday and will continue through Sunday.
People came from near and far to celebrate Christmas in Savannah. Vendors and arts and craft booths line River Street for the Christmas on the River holiday event.
“You can walk around, you know, there is great music, there are some stores a lot of artist are set up out here selling some beautiful stuff," said Isac Norris with Elementary Essentials. "So, it’s just a nice time to walk around.”
Vendors say this event is one of their favorites they go to each year. They say there is always a good turn out but this year has been even better than they expected.
“More people have come out than we thought, for sure. It’s chilly but a good bit of people,” said Spencer Stevens, also with Elementary Essentials. “A lot of people walking around it’s just really a beautiful time of year.”
Some of those people even came to the event for the first time.
“We have never been here during Christmas," said Eva Ramirez, who was visiting from Texas. "We always come here in July, so this is our first time here for Christmas, so we are excited. It’s such a beautiful city we were like I bet you it will be beautiful at Christmas during the holidays.”
“We decided instead of staying home for Christmas, that we would all meet up and do something different," said visitor Laurie Forrer. "As the boys are getting older we thought what better thing to do than to head down here? We love it.”
While most everyone enjoyed the booths, some people were most excited about the Lighted Christmas parade.
“We haven’t seen a good Christmas parade in a long time," said members of the Modi Family. "So, we are looking forward to hopefully some music, Santa Claus, you know, all the great things the holiday brings.”
Local businesses, organizations, dance groups and many more took to River Street on foot or either in a ride that was lit from top to bottom.
And of course, Santa Claus made a grand appearance in the parade.
